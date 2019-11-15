Man accused of a Kahului vehicle arson has been arrested

MAUI (KHON2) — The Maui Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire in the Kahului area on November 11 around 5 p.m.

Wailuku Patrol officers were assigned to the area as well and when they arrived, they found a four-door sedan on fire.

Damages were estimated at $4,000.

According to the MPD, the offender had fled the scene before police arrived.

After further investigation, the person who set the car on fire was identified as 41-year-old Robert Jordan of Kahului.

He was later located and arrested for the alleged Arson in the second-degree on November 12.