Man accused of a fatal stabbing in a Wahiawa apartment complex has been arrested

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department arrested a 21-year-old man on suspicion of murder Tuesday night, November 19.

Police were called to an apartment complex on Ohai place in Wahiawa around 6 p.m.

They say a 45-year-old man had been stabbed.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died. His name has not been released.

Police say the suspect later returned to the scene, which was where officers arrested Kai Dela Cruz for murder.

Charges are pending.