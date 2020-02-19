Man accused in Wahiawa shooting pleads not guilty

The man charged with manslaughter in a Wahiawa shooting has pleaded not guilty.
Bernard Decoito is being held at OCCC on a million dollars bail. He’s accused of shooting 30-year-old Malia Soma-Valmoja last month during an argument. If convicted, Decoito could face an extended sentence because he’s a repeat offender who has already been convicted of a felony.
