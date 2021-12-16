Man, 83, in critical condition after being struck by pickup truck on Pensacola Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 83-year-old Honolulu man is in critical condition after being hit by a pickup truck on Thursday, Dec. 16, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

The incident happened at around 12:05 p.m.

HPD reported a 58-year-old Waipahu man driving the pickup truck was turning left from Kona Street onto Pensacola Street when he struck the Honolulu man who was crossing Pensacola Street in an unknown direction.

The 83-year-old was then taken to the Queen’s Medical Center in critical condition. Police said they do not believe speed, alcohol or drugs were factors in this collision.