HONOLULU (KHON2) — An 83-year-old pedestrian was hospitalized in critical condition after he was hit by a vehicle while crossing the street, according to the Honolulu Police Department (HPD).

HPD reported the incident happened around 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27, at the S King Street and Kalakaua Avenue intersection.

The 83-year-old man entered the crosswalk even though there was a red palm, or do not walk indicator, being displayed, HPD stated.

Police said a 44-year-old motorist was traveling south on Kalakaua Avenue and could not stop his vehicle in time, causing him to hit the 83-year-old.

The motorist remained at the scene, and the pedestrian was transported to a nearby hospital.

HPD added they do not believe speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in this collision for the motorist. However, it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were factors for the pedestrian.

No other injuries were reported, and HPD will continue to investigate this incident.