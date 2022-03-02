HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police confirmed the 83-year-old pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle succumbed to his injuries and died.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) said this incident is the 12th traffic fatality for 2022 compared to eight during the same time in 2021. It happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.

According to HPD, the 83-year-old pedestrian entered a crosswalk at the intersection of S King Street and Kalakaua Avenue. Police added that a red palm — a do not walk indicator — was illuminated at the time.

HPD stated a 44-year-old male motorist going south on Kalakaua Avenue collided with the pedestrian because he could not stop his vehicle on time.

The investigation is ongoing.