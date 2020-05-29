Man, 74, rescued from waters fronting Outrigger Canoe Club

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 74-year-old man was rescued from waters fronting the Outrigger Canoe Club on Thursday, May 28, around 1:30 p.m.

Ocean Safety officials said that the man’s family saw him having trouble while swimming in the ocean. He was then brought to the shore where officials provided medical treatment.

Honolulu EMS continued with advanced life support treatment and transported the man to an emergency room in serious condition.

