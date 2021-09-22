Man, 69, in critical condition after falling off bicycle in Maili

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) treated a 69-year-old man with head injuries on Wednesday, Sept. 22, after he apparently lost control of his bicycle and fell off.

According to EMS, the incident happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Farrington Highway and Maipalaoa Road. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

EMS reported the bicyclist apparently fell into oncoming traffic, but it is unknown if he was hit by a vehicle.