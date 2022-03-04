HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) is investigating a hit-and-run motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian and an unknown motorist on Farrington Highway and Makaha Valley Road.

The incident happened on Thursday, March 3, around 9 p.m. in Waianae.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

According to HPD, a 67-year-old man tried to cross Farrington Highway outside of a marked crosswalk. Then, an unknown motorist struck him and left the scene.

HPD reported the unidentified motorist was last seen going east on Farrington Highway and may have been driving a dark-colored, older model Honda Civic.

The 67-year-old pedestrian was taken to the nearest hospital in critical condition.

What’s going on around the globe. Find out in International News

If anyone has information on this incident, call the HPD Traffic Division at 808-723-3413.