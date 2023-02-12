In this photo illustration a woman holds a burning matchstick and fireworks. (Photo illustration by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said a 44-year-old man has been taken to a local area hospital in serious condition after a firework was exploded on Waikalua Road.

According to EMS, the man had placed the firework in a cinderblock and lit the fuse. When the firework exploded, the cinderblock shattered causing serious injury to his body, said EMS.

The shrapnel from the cinderblock hit several parts of his body including his knee which sustained a serious injury, according to EMS.