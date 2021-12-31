Man, 22, hospitalized after suffering fireworks-related injury in Ewa Beach

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 22-year-old man was seriously injured Friday afternoon after he suffered injuries to his hand, chest and face resulting from an aerial firework that went awry.

The incident happened at approximately 1:16 p.m. at Hapalua St. and Fort Weaver Rd.

Download the KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed of Hawaii’s breaking news

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported that he was treated and transported to a hospital in serious condition.

The Honolulu Police Department (HPD) will be cracking down on illegal fireworks on New Year’s Eve, with extra officers being brought in to specifically respond to fireworks-related calls.

Police say if you see fireworks in your neighborhood, call them and report it immediately.

“It’s hard because it’s the last thing you want to do is make waves with your neighbors, the other 364 days of the year, we understand, that’s why you are allowed to remain anonymous, but we do encourage you to take that extra step and provide a statement or provide us with video evidence that will aid in the prosecution of these violators.” HPD Captain Stason Tanaka

As part of a recent law, homeowners can now face charges if illegal fireworks are set off on their properties. Anyone caught breaking the law could face a fine of up to $2,000.

The Hawaiian Humane Society is encouraging pet owners to follow their list of safety precautions to help reduce the number of stray and injured animals brought to the shelter.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

On days that the campus is closed, the Admissions Center will remain open only for emergencies.