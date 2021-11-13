Man, 22, dies after head-on collision in South Kona; speed, impairment possible factors

HONOLULU (KHON2) — According to police, a 22-year-old man from Captain Cook on the Big Island died following a head-on collision in South Kona on Saturday, Nov. 13.

Police identified the man as Kevin Kanoa’imipono Gladden, and the incident happened shortly before 6 a.m. on Highway 11, north of the Mamalahoa Highway and Napo‘opo‘o Road intersection.

It was determined that Gladden was going south in a blue Toyota Tacoma when he apparently crossed the double solid yellow line and hit a white Ford pickup truck head-on. Big Island police also reported Gladden was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 12:55 p.m.

The driver of the Ford pickup truck was a 44-year-old Waikoloa man, as well as his 36-year-old female passenger from Kailua-Kona. They were both also transported to Kona Community Hospital for treatment and were later released.

Big Island police believe speed and impairment may be possible factors in this two-vehicle collision. An autopsy was ordered to determine Gladden’s exact cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.

This incident is the 23rd traffic fatality in 2021 compared to 13 at the same time in 2020.

Anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident should contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229, or email Jason.foxworthy@hawaiicounty.gov. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.