Mammographer at the Queen’s Medical Center battling breast cancer for second time

Bridget Kubley has been a mammographer for 40 years. She’s been working at the Queen’s Medical Center for the last 18 years, helping women detect breast cancer.

In 2012, something abnormal popped up on her own yearly mammogram.

“I think it’s a moment of disbelief like, ‘Wait, what did I hear?'” Bridget Kubley said about the moment she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

After undergoing a mastectomy and beating it, 2018 came around and it happened again.

“I don’t think you ever think you’re going to be the one,” Kubley said.

This time they found an aggressive cancer in Kubley’s other breast.

“So I had to start chemotherapy before I could have surgery, so I actually just finished my treatment for that in August,” Kubley said.

Kubley now knows more than ever before the importance of yearly mammograms.

“It is uncomfortable for a lot of ladies, but it’s only momentary, and so that little bit of discomfort for peace of mind or to get that early detection, can make all the difference in the world,” Kubley explained.

According to the CDC, about one in eight women will get breast cancer sometime in her life.

“I just want to put it out there that 70% of women who do get breast cancer don’t have any family history, no known risk factors,” said Dr. Scott Harada, a radiologist at the Queen’s Medical Center.

Dr. Harada said detecting the cancer before it spreads could be the key to saving your life.

“We want to find these as early as possible to be able to treat them as well as we can,” Dr. Harada explained.

Kubley’s attitude when it comes to beating cancer is like the Nike slogan, just do it.

“It was just like, ‘let’s do this, let’s move on and do it,'” Kubley said.

The Queen’s Medical Center encourages women over the age of 40 to get yearly mammograms.