KŌLOA (KHON2) – Maluhia Road, from Kaumuali‘i Highway to the Ala Kino‘iki junction, will be closed on Sunday, Oct. 27, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. to allow the Department of Public Works to trim trees and remove dead branches.

During the road closure, traffic will be diverted to Piko, Ōma‘o and Kōloa roads.

Motorists should allow extra travel time and follow the speed limits and all traffic signs.

For more information about the road closure, please call Scott Suga with the Roads Division at 241-4844.