HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is the most wonderful time of the year if you do not mind the rush. Shoppers are grabbing those last-minute gifts as Christmas is just days away, and the malls are seeing a holiday rush leading up to the weekend.

Justin Salcedo was shopping for gifts for his family at Aiea’s Pearlridge Center. He noticed the mall was busier than usual.

Salcedo said, “I would say parking is kind of pretty crazy just getting parking here took us about probably about 15 minutes.”

Once inside the mall, the twinkling lights, decorations and children’s train ride remind everyone it is the holidays.

Brittney Lemau was shopping for last-minute gifts for friends.

“For me, I usually get the kids first because the kids are the easiest and then you go onto, you know, like family like mom, spouses and really close friends,” Lemau said. “So, close friends are on my list right now. The last-minute stuff.”

The Royal Hawaiian Heritage Jewelry Manager Jackie Breeden said they expect the gift shopping to continue up to Christmas Day.

Breeden said, “This past weekend we were a little slow but during the week, leading up to Christmas it’s getting a little busier during the weekdays.”

The majority of shopping malls in the state will close early on Christmas Eve. Pearlridge and Ala Moana Center will close by 6 pm on Saturday, Ka Makana Alii will stay open until 9 PM. While Queen Kaahumanu Center on Maui closes at 7 PM and Prince Kuhio Plaza will close by 6 PM. All of these malls will close on Christmas Day.

For those planning on mailing packages to loved ones, Wednesday is the last day for USPS priority mail express for that gift to arrive by Christmas Day. People can push it till Thursday if they plan on shipping their items through UPS or FedEx priority mail.