Mall staple Papyrus to close nationwide, thousands to be out of the job

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A mall staple is going out of business.

Papyrus — best known for selling stationery and upscale greeting cards — is folding.

It’s parent company filed for bankruptcy on January 23. That means all 254 stores in the United States and Canada are shutting down, including the two locations in Hawaii at Ala Moana Center and the International Marketplace.

More than a thousand workers will be out of a job.

The company blamed an overexpansion of stores, the brick-and-mortar shopping downturn — and its inability to fully recover from the 2008 financial crisis.