HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials said a male was treated for a gunshot wound Thursday night just before 11 p.m.
The incident happened near Waipa Lane, in the Liliha area.
The man was taken to the hospital in serious condition.
(Credit: Getty Images)
by: Nicole Napuunoa
Posted:
Updated:
