Male visitor dies after apparent drowning off Hā‘ena

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 27-year-old male visitor from China died of an apparent drowning Sunday afternoon after swimming in waters off Hanakāpī‘ai Beach in Hā‘ena.

According to a preliminary report, Kaua‘i Fire Department personnel received a report of a swimmer in distress at Hanakāpī‘ai Beach at approximately 12:40 p.m.

While surveying the area, Air 1 located the unresponsive swimmer 150 yards off shore at approximately 1:20 p.m.

Ocean Safety Bureau personnel retrieved the victim and transported him to a landing zone at Kē‘ē Beach where firefighters assisted with CPR on the victim until medics arrived.

The man was transported to Samuel Mahelona Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled to determine the exact cause of death.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, arrived at the hospital and provided support to the man’s family.