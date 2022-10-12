HONOLULU (KHON2) — From its famed hot malasadas to its other mouthwatering desserts, Leonard’s Bakery is the place to go to satisfy your sweet tooth. A few weeks ago, the bakery announced it would be out of malasada puffs temporarily.

On Wednesday, customers received good news: They’re back!

On Sept. 23, Leonard’s announced that the boiler used to make their creamy custard fillings was broken, and parts needed to repair the equipment would take weeks to arrive. The boiler is now fixed, and malasada puffs are back at their Kapahulu location.

The cream-filled desserts are expected to be available at the Malasada Mobiles on Thursday. Click here to follow updates.

The Malasada Mobiles are located at Waikele Shopping Center, Pearlridge Shopping Center, Windward Mall and Koko Marina Shopping Center.

Earlier this year, Yelp named Leonard’s one of the most reviewed restaurants and eateries in the United States. Every business on the list has at least 6,000 reviews.

Visit the bakery at 933 Kapahulu Ave., open daily from 5:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.