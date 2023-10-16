HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tripler Army Medical Center said they successfully treated a patient for malaria.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The patient traveled internationally and developed malaria symptoms upon return to the United States.

Tripler advised that malaria is not spread person-to-person so there is “no immediate concerns for public health and safety.”

Malaria is transmitted via mosquitos.

This comes after the first locally acquired infections had been detected in the U.S. in 20 years.

Earlier this summer, four cases were identified in Florida and one in Texas, prompting the CDC to issue a health advisory.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The CDC said in the health advisory that malaria infections in the U.S. are not unheard of but are mostly found in those who have traveled internationally.