HONOLULU (KHON2) — Tripler Army Medical Center said, it has confirmed a case of malaria here in the islands.

The hospital said, the patient was recently admitted and released following treatment.

The patient developed malaria symptoms following travel outside of the United States.

The health department has been notified.

According to the CDC, malaria is transmitted by mosquitoes and is not spread through person-to-person contact.

Symptoms include fever and chills and if left untreated, could cause severe complications and even death.

About 2,000 cases of malaria are diagnosed in the U.S. each year.