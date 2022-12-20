KILAUEA, Hawaii (KHON2) — The holidays are time for sharing and a time for reflecting on what our kuleana is to the community around us.

This year, Mālama Kauaʻi distributed 200 food-bearing trees — which were provided by Kauaʻi Nursery and Landscaping — to local ʻohana through its Village Harvest program.

Mālama Kauaʻi’s long-term goal is to increase local food production and access to locally grown foods.

“We realize not everyone has the space to plant their own food trees, but we hope that these trees are able to provide sustenance for many ohana across the island in the future,” says Megan Fox, Mālama Kauaʻi’s executive director. “At their peak, these trees could produce over 18,000 pounds of fruit for our island annually. Partnering together to invest in our long-term food security is a great way to celebrate the holidays for us.”

Mālama Kauaʻi gave out 200 food trees to local families on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 in Kīlauea, Hawai’i. (Photo/Mālama Kaua’i)

Volunteers pose at a community event where Mālama Kauaʻi gave out 200 food trees to local families on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 in Kīlauea, Hawai’i. (Photo/Mālama Kaua’i)

Mālama Kauaʻi gave out 200 food trees to local families on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 in Kīlauea, Hawai’i. (Photo/Mālama Kaua’i)

A volunteer poses at a community event where Mālama Kauaʻi gave out 200 food trees to local families on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 in Kīlauea, Hawai’i. (Photo/Mālama Kaua’i)

The Bank of Hawai’i Foundation helped support this initiative by launching its own initiative to plant 125 food-producing trees each week throughout 2022.

“Our goal during our 125th anniversary year was to celebrate by giving back in impactful ways that make a difference in our island home. By planting food-bearing trees with Malama Kauai’s Village Harvest program, we hope to provide healthy food for the community and preserve the health of our environment for years to come,” said Momi Akimseu, Bank of Hawaii Foundation president.