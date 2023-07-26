HONOLULU (KHON2) — If history has taught us anything, Thursday’s Chick-fil-A grand opening on South Beretania Street is sure to be a busy one.

Honolulu resident Abigail Morken said she visited the restaurant’s location in the Ala Moana Center soon after it opened and said there were lots of people trying to get their hands on the restaurant’s chicken sandwiches.

Morken said, “I think there’s going to be a lot of excitement; so, I expect a long line in traffic.”

This will be the first Chick-fil-A location with a drive-through on Oahu. There are three walk-up windows for pedestrians. But the Makiki location does not have a dine-in option.

A lot of the focus went into finding ways to optimize the drive-through. The restaurant’s lot could fit at least 20 cars at one time.

The Chick-fil-A Makiki owner and operator Zane Dydasco said they hired more than 100 employees. He said nearly a dozen team members will be outside taking orders, payment and delivering food straight to the customer’s cars.

Dydasco said, “We’ll have about four to six order takers at any given time to take their order and then three to four delivery team members that will then give their food again with the dual lanes it provides a lane to get around the cars.”

The Honolulu Police Department said the restaurant chain hired off-duty police officers to help with traffic control for several days; they will be there from morning to night.

Traffic was a concern for residents of the Queen Victoria Condominium. The manager said they have a good working relationship with the restaurant’s operator and have voiced their concerns to them.

This was the focus of a recent town hall with area representative and House Speaker Scott Saiki.

“We have a mitigation plan in place for the next few weeks; it’s temporary,” Saiki said. “What we told them, the residents, is that we will continue to monitor what’s happening there and see how we can address that going forward.”

Dydasco is a Kamehameha Schools graduate. He said he embarked on this journey back in 2019. This moment still feels surreal to him.

He said, “My mom will be the first dollar; so, we’re very excited about that.”

The restaurant’s doors will open Thursday, July 27 at 6 a.m.