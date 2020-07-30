Makiki stabbing victim identified, suspect charged

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Court records have identified the victim in Sunday’s fatal stabbing in Makiki. as 31-year-old Mary Guo.

Her accused killer, 35-year-old Dustin Wayne Saluda, made his initial court appearance on Wednesday, July 29. Saluda is charged with second-degree murder and remains in custody with a bail of $1 million.

Guo was found at an apartment on Mott Smith Drive with multiple stab wounds. She later died at the hospital.

According to the University of Hawaii Provost Michael Bruno, Guo is a graduate student in UH’s Doctor of Nursing Practice program.

