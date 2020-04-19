Makiki man in serious condition, hit by vehicle on Green Street

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating an incident that left a male pedestrian in serious condition.

According to the authorities, an 81-year-old man of Makiki was walking southbound on Ward Avenue in the intersection of Green Street in a marked crosswalk when a vehicle that was turning left Ward Avenue onto Green Street hit the man.

The vehicle fled the scene eastbound on Green Street and its whereabouts after are unknown to police.

First responders arrived on the scene and took the man to a hospital in serious condition.

At this time, speed does not appear to be a contributing factor. It is unknown if drugs nor alcohol is a contributing factor of this collision.

The investigation is ongoing.