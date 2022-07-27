HONOLULU (KHON2) — The community center, former library building at Makiki District Park will be reactivated.

According to the City and County of Honolulu, starting Monday, August 1, the United Korean Association of Hawaii will help the Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation by providing services, personnel and funds to the development of the community center at Makiki District Park.

TUKAH will operate the second and third floors with

Active recreational classes for seniors and youth, including martial arts, dance, and other cultural classes.

Passive recreational activities, including reading areas and classes.

Media library services, including computer services.

Club social activities focused on seniors and youth.

Development of cultural and community exhibitions in coordination with the community.

Coordination and scheduling of use of the community center for community meetings and gatherings.

The first floor and basement will be offices for DPR administrative offices and activities.