Makiki home invasion victim urges community to stay vigilant, take precautions

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A home invasion has shaken up a Makiki woman.

No one else was home at the time of the burglary.

“I had no idea that there was someone in the house and it was honestly terrifying,” the Makiki woman said.

The incident happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 25.

“The police said that he got into this window by just climbing on my moped and cut through the screen and opened up the window all the way and came in,” she said.

The suspect targeted the woman’s roommate’s bedroom while the woman was sleeping in the next room over.

“Something kind of woke me up out of nowhere and I went out to my living room and saw that my front door was wide open, the bedroom doors were open, and lights were on that weren’t on before,” she said.

No one was injured but the suspect took off with a laptop, drone and other items.

According to the Honolulu Police Department’s CrimeMapping tool, this home invasion is just one of over a dozen burglaries in the area since May.

The Makiki community says the numbers are concerning.

“It doesn’t seem like it’s getting any better,” said Steven Zurn, a member of the Makiki Citizen’s Patrol.

The Makiki Citizen’s Patrol surveys the neighborhood every Tuesday. They have also seen their fair share of crime in the area lately.

“A couple weeks ago, I kind of seen two incidents like car break-ins. I think it’s more of just people taking the opportunity to vandalize and steal stuff,” said Zurn.

CrimeStoppers Honolulu urges homeowners to safe proof their properties.

“If you do have the older type of homes with the jealousy windows, consider swapping them out to the sliding type windows or at least going to the hardware store and purchasing jealousy clips,” said Sgt. Kim of CrimeStoppers Honolulu. “It would make it a little bit more difficult to have the jealousies removed.”

Officials also suggest installing security cameras or motion detectors, building a good relationship with neighbors and placing signage around the home.

If anyone has information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 808- 955-8300.