HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a fire that sent an elderly woman to the hospital and classified the case as arson.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
The fire broke out shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at an apartment on Wilder Street. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said firefighters found a 72-year-old woman unconscious in a unit.
She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police haven’t said anything about what led up to the fire have yet identify a suspect.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Makiki apartment fire classified as arson
- Quarantine breaker arrested again, but this time in connection to a stabbing
- Police arrest Hilo woman accused of assaulting a police officer
- Lt. Gov. Josh Green tests COVID-positive
- Dole Middle School employee dies in quarantine, but cause of death hasn’t been determined