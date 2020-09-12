Makiki apartment fire classified as arson

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police are investigating a fire that sent an elderly woman to the hospital and classified the case as arson.

The fire broke out shortly before 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 10, at an apartment on Wilder Street. Honolulu Emergency Medical Services said firefighters found a 72-year-old woman unconscious in a unit.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police haven’t said anything about what led up to the fire have yet identify a suspect.

