KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Tuesday marks the final day to take advantage of the free rides on the new Honolulu Skyline Rail System. However, the large crowds flocking to the system have created a potential safety hazard in another form of transportation.

At East Kapolei’s Skyline Kualakai Station, a pedestrian and bike path that was intended to have no parking has now been transformed into a makeshift parking lot by numerous individuals.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

This development has raised concerns among many local residents about the safety of the area.

Colleen Heath-Okuma, a resident of Waianae, expressed her worry and said “I was concerned about getting hit or something because of the sheer number of people. I don’t know if there will be incidents of road rage or something similar.”

“To me, it seems highly unsafe because there are children walking around, people on bikes, and you never know if they could be riding their bikes while someone pulls in and accidentally hits someone,” East Kapolei resident Kali Martinez said.

Additionally, many riders are unaware that there is no designated park and ride area at the East Kapolei Station, which is Skyline’s westernmost station.

Daniel Ewen, a Waipahu resident, expressed his disappointment and said, “As this is the start of the line and with Kapolei being the second city, I anticipated more parking options. I would like to see something more sizable and convenient.”

The issue of unauthorized parking is not limited to the pedestrian and bike path. Some individuals are even parking their vehicles along the striped lane on Keahumoa.

“Parking in the front, specifically by the Kroc Center, is a significant violation,” said Martinez. “Your car could be towed, and that’s something you want to avoid.”

In response to these parking concerns, the Hawaii Department of Transportation Services conveyed in a written statement to KHON2.com that said:

“DTS reminds Skyline riders to be respectful of no parking zones and to avoid parking on or obstructing private property. The Honolulu Police Department an enforce parking regulations through ticketing and towing, if necessary.”

When approached for comment, HPD stated that they have not received any calls for service regarding parking violations at that location in the past 48 hours.

Just down Kualakai Parkway, at the UH West Oahu Station, there is a designated park-and-ride area with 304 available spaces. Many of these spaces remained unoccupied this afternoon.

Martinez advised, “Your best option would be the West Oahu station.”

In addition to the park-and-ride at UH West Oahu, there are three other park-and-ride facilities with over 1,200 parking spaces offered free of charge for Skyline riders. These include Hoopili with 344 spaces and Aloha Stadium with 590 stalls. Furthermore, there are two smaller temporary lots available at West Loch and Pearlridge stations.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

All stations will feature bus stops and drop-off points for TheHandi-Van and ride-share services, except for the Hoopili location.