HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hoomau Hawaii Market wrapped up over the weekend after taking over the Hawaii Convention Center with a treasure trove of authentic Hawaiian items.

The bi-annual event brings many native Hawaiian-owned businesses from across the islands together giving consumers the chance to choose from variety of apparel, jewelry, accessories and even home goods.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

So this market is really for anybody who loves Hawaii or Hawaiian culture and if you want authentic products that accurately reflect our culture then this is the best place to find these businesses and these products. Kailee Freitas, Founder of Ho’omau Hawai’i Market

Hoomau Hawaii Market takes over the Hawaii Convention Center on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Hoomau Hawaii Market takes over the Hawaii Convention Center on Sunday, July 2, 2023. Hoomau Hawaii Market takes over the Hawaii Convention Center on Sunday, July 2, 2023.

Hoomau Hawaii Market was the perfect fit for shoppers like Brenda Reichel.

“I’ve been looking for a hat for a long time! Because they make them small medium and large but the booth behind me she adjusted to fit my head perfectly,” said Reichel.

It’s events like these that promote Hawaiian cultures and local business.

“My daughter in law friend, she loves all the dresses and everything and so we already got a date to go to Made in Hawaii in August,” said Reichel.

The Ho’omau Hawai’i Market summer event took place from July 1 through July 2 but it will be making its return in the winter.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Freitas confirmed that the next event is planned to happen on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25 and Sunday, Nov. 26. This winter event will be hosted at the Hilton Hawaiian Village Tapa Ballroom.