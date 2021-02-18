Makea Stream Bridge closed due to structural issues

PEPEEKEO, Hawaii (KHON2) — The Hawaii County Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Thursday, Feb. 18, that the Makea Stream Bridge on Kaupakuea Homestead Road is closed due to the undermining of bridge abutments.

Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.

DPW officials said, the undermining is impacting the bridge’s ability to support vehicular loads safely and the bridge will be closed until further notice. Barricades have been placed on both sides of the bridge and signage is alerting motorists of the closure.

Kaupakuea Homestead Road north of the bridge can be accessed via a detour through the Old Mamalahoa Highway, Opua Road and Lauhulu Road. Access to the detour entrance is located approximately at mile marker 11.23 on Highway 19.

Motorists are adivised to drive with caution and to heed posted road signs.

Call the DPW engineering Division at (808) 961-8327 for any questions or concerns.