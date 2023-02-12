WASHINGTON D.C. (KHON2) — On Oct. 5, 2022, the world changed for Native American youth across the U.S. Nicole Aunapu Mann of the Wailacki of the Round Valley Indian Tribes became the first Native American woman to go to space.

Mann graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. She was an academic All-American and played on the women’s soccer team.

She went on to get a master’s degree in mechanical engineering from Stanford University. While in the Marine Corps, she became a Colonel.

Mann was an F-18 pilot, and she was a test pilot for F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet. She flew 47 combat missions in Afghanistan and Iraq and performed 200 carrier landings.

Now, she is on the International Space Station working on projects that shed light on how human bodies function in space and how to save our planet from an environmental apocalypse.

The space station is 250 miles above Earth and travels at 17,500 miles per hour, that’s 5 miles per second. The space station is the size of two football fields and has been in operation for about 23 years.

The Senate Committee on Indian Affairs was able to have a brief conversation with Mann on Tuesday, Feb. 7 to discuss her work and life. Sen. Brian Schatz (D-HI), who is on the committee, was on hand to begin the discussion.

When Mann first began her career journey, she was cognizant of not wanting to be a woman marine or an indigenous pilot. She was focused on simply being the best. But, as she grew into her profession, she realized that it is more important now than ever that diversity be embraced.

She saw that youth needed to see that a Native American woman was capable of anything. That this upcoming generation sees that regardless of your background, sex, religion or gender, you can be the best and soar to the heights you want as long as you put in the work.

Mann said that children who want to excel in STEM areas need to reach out to their teachers, community and parents to let them know their desires and passions, to let them know what they intend to do with their talent for STEM.

She said to look to your school, your community and online resource centers to learn about the different opportunities for those who go into STEM fields. The more a student studies, the deeper their passion can grow and the more opportunity they will see as they develop their skills and knowledge.

She said that opportunity was not available to her so she sought it out. She pursued it. There are many paths to achieve your goals and it all begins with education.

Mann said that self-doubt is a part of growing up. She said that sometimes we may feel that we have chosen the wrong path or feel that we have overstepped our bounds in what we are capable of, but these situations are only going to help us grow and drive us to reach those goals.

She advised youth to surround yourself with people and your community to get that support you need to continue to follow your passions. The whole goal is to pick yourself up and continue to move forward, regardless of how difficult the task may seem.

Challenges and failures are always going to be there no matter how much you’ve prepared or how far along your path you are, said Mann. The thing is to see this as a learning opportunity and utilize the people and resources around you.

Mann concluded with her thoughts on why science is important. Science is the key to saving this planet. Test and observing are the only way for us to understand how processes work, whether its man-made or natural occurrences.