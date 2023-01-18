HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center.
The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.”
The events will include Chinese calligraphy demonstrations and lion dancing.
Ala Moana Center’s 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration will be from Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 22:
- Friday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Chinese Calligraphy Demonstrations at Ewa Wing Stage
- Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m — Center-wide Lion Dance
- Sunday, Jan. 22 from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. — Hawaii Dong Fang Dance Troupe at Centerstage
There will also be a limited-edition gift with purchase.