A lion dance performance at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Ala Moana Center)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Celebrations for the 2023 Lunar New Year have already started on Oahu and you can continue to take part in them at the Ala Moana Center.

The shopping center said they will have a weekend full of events for a family-friendly celebration to usher in the “Year of the Rabbit.”

The events will include Chinese calligraphy demonstrations and lion dancing.

A Hawaii Dong Fang performance at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Ala Moana Center) A lion dance performance at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Ala Moana Center) Hawaii Dong Fang keiki performing at the Ala Moana Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. (Ala Moana Center)

Ala Moana Center’s 2023 Lunar New Year Celebration will be from Friday, Jan. 20 to Sunday, Jan. 22:

Friday, Jan. 20 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. — Chinese Calligraphy Demonstrations at Ewa Wing Stage

Saturday, Jan. 21 at 11 a.m — Center-wide Lion Dance

Sunday, Jan. 22 from 3 p.m. to 3:45 p.m. — Hawaii Dong Fang Dance Troupe at Centerstage

There will also be a limited-edition gift with purchase.