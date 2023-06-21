HONOLULU (KHON2) — Make Music Day is a celebration worldwide, and Hawaii celebrates this day across many islands.

This celebration of music came to fruition 37 years ago when Jack Long envisioned a day where free music would be all around the city.

It has now grown to over 1,000 cities all over the world including right here in the Hawaiian Islands.

Schedule for Make Music Day in Hawaii:

OʻAHU

Tamarind Park at Bishop Square 12:00-1:00p.m.

Haleʻiwa Store Lots 12:00-1:00p.m.

Kanileʻa ʻUkulele Ala Moana Retail Store 3:00-3:45p.m.

Keawe Retail at Our Kakaʻako 4:00-5:00p.m.

Kūʻono Marketplace 4:00-6:00p.m.

Mai Tai’s 4:00-7:00p.m.

Helumoa, Royal Hawaiian Center 4:00-8:00p.m.

SALT at Our Kakaʻako 5:00-6:00p.m.

Shops at Keauhou Lane at Our Kakaʻako 6:00-7:00p.m.

Guitar Center Pearl City 7:00-8:30p.m.

Plantoem 7:00-9:00p.m.

Waikiki Community Center 1:00-2:00p.m.

Ka Makana Aliʻi 6:15-7:30p.m.

The Royal Room 5:30-7:00p.m.

Pearlridge Center 6:00-7:30p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings Pearl Highlands 7:00-10:00p.m.

Mirage Art & Coffee 5:30-8:30p.m.

Windward Mall 7:00p.m.

KAUAʻI

The Shops at Kukuiʻula 3:30-6:00p.m.

Hualani’s at Timbers Līhuʻe 5:30-8:00p.m.

MAUI

Queen Kaʻahumanu Center 5:00-7:00p.m.

12 Stones Global 7:30-9:00p.m.

Shops at Wailea 3:00-7:30p.m.

Lahaina Cannery Mall 3:00-5:00p.m.

HAWAIʻI ISLAND

The View Restaurant Bar & Grill, Kona Country Club 4:00-8:00p.m.

Uila Records 5:00-7:00p.m.

The Lānai at Hilo Burger Joint 3:30-4:30p.m.

MOLOKAʻI

Hiro’s Ohana Grill at Hotel Molokaʻi 10:00am-12:00p.m.

LĀNAʻI

Lānaʻi Senior Center 10:00-11:00a.m.

LIVESTREAMING

Ryan Lagup Official – YouTube Channel 5:45-6:30p.m.

Ng Bryan – Facebook Page 12:00p.m.

Michael M. Golding – YouTube Channel 7:00-9:00p.m.

Hewaleinui – YouTube Channel 11:00am-1:00p.m.

To see more information on who will be preforming and what activities will be held at each place click here.

Other than hearing some amazing local artist play, some places will have music lessons and open mic.