HONOLULU (KHON2) -- After multiple agricultural thefts ranging from coffee beans to papaya fruit, a new proposal in the Hawaii state legislature is looking to create an enforcement program to catch those thieves and vandals doing the crime.

"If we're serious doubling food production and increasing our agriculture activity, then security is going to have to play a bigger role," said Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz, (D) Wahiawa, Mililani Mauka.