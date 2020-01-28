Make-A-Wish grants Wahiawa teens wish to go Super Bowl game

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Wahiawa teenager with kidney disease is getting his wish granted by attending the Super Bowl this weekend.

Thanks to Make-A-Wish Hawaii, 16-year-old Christopher will be part of a record 19 wishes being granted at Super Bowl 54.

Festivities for the wish families begin this Thursday with a welcome reception at Dave and Busters.

Christopher and his family will also receive a private, behind-the scenes tour of Hard Rock Stadium, a meet and greet with past and present NFL players, and red carpet access to the NFL honors event.

It all culminates this Sunday when they get to attend the Big Game.