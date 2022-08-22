HONOLULU (KHON2) – It is no surprise how expensive Hawaii is. From food costs, childcare, medical, housing or transportation, when living in Hawaii expect to pay more for basic needs.
Living Wage, a website that calculates how much money is needed to live comfortably in a state or county, has information on what it would take to live in Honolulu County.
According to their calculations a livable wage for a single person living in Honolulu would be $22.69 per hour or $47,195 per year before taxes.
For a single parent with one child the livable wage to aim for is $42.95 or $89,330 per year before taxes.
Childcare on average in Honolulu costs $9,413 per year. Housing is another major factor. For a one-two bedroom rental, you’ll likely be paying $26,916 per year.
For a family of four with two working parents, each parent will need to bring home $29.19 per hour or together bring in $121,410 per year before taxes.
Those working in personal care service tend to make $32,742 per year, those working in office and administrative support tend to make $44,555 per year, those working in construction and extraction tend to make $76,312 per year and those in the transportation and material moving service make an average of $41,580 per year.
For more information on the average income, you’ll need to comfortably live in Hawaii head to Living Wage’s website.