Roseann Freitas from the Better Business Bureau joined us on Wake Up 2Day this morning to give viewers five tips on how to avoid fraud and scams in 2023. She also explains why it is essential for consumers to focus on fraud awareness, especially for 2023 and goes into detail for each of the following tips:

Be cautious with email. Be wary of unsolicited emails from a person or a company. Never send money to strangers. Resolve to do research before making online payments and purchases. Use your best judgment when sharing personal information. Be social media savvy.