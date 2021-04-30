Makapuʻu Lighthouse trail, parking areas to close for maintenance work

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The entire Makapuʻu Lighthouse trail and parking areas at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline will be closed for three days beginning on Tuesday, May 4.

The closures are scheduled from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. for maintenance work.

The closure is enforced to protect people from flying debris. Barricades and signs will be placed at the park entrance alerting park users not to enter.

Shoreline access areas will remain open for walk-in visitors from adjacent Wawamalu/Sandy Beach.