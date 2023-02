MAKAWAO, Hawaii (KHON2) — Maui County Officials announced that Makani Road was closed from Haleakalā Highway.

The closure was prompted by a motor vehicle accident.

Makani Road was also closed at Ahulani Place and Kaupeʻa Street.

Officials said that traffic was being rerouted to ʻĀpana Road. Officials said that all roads are now open.