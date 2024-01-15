HONOLULU (KHON2) — Makalapa Elementary School had a fire incident around 7 a.m. Monday that resulted in two buildings being damaged.

Honolulu Fire Department said they received a 911 call at 7:03 a.m. and had their first unit on the scene by 7:11 a.m.

The first unit reported smoke and flames coming out of a small, single-story wooden structure.

A total of nine units and 34 HFD personnel responded to the incident and had the fire under control at 7:31 a.m., with it bein full extinguished by 8:35 a.m.

The second structure affected was similar to the first, and two steel storage containers were also damaged but no reports of injuries were made.

HFD’s fire investigator also responded to the incident to determine the fire’s origin and approximate the damage estimates.