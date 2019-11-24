Makakilo hit and run suspect arrested

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department would like to thank the public for their assistance in locating the driver of a vehicle that fled the scene of a motor vehicle collision which occurred in the Makakilo area.

On Sunday, November 24, 2019, at approximately 10:15 a.m., a 55-year-old male was arrested for failure to render aid at the Kapolei Police Station.

The vehicle involved in the accident has also been recovered.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.

The public may send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.