HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Tesla went off the side of the freeway and landed in the backyard of a house in Makakilo after a two car crash, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.
On Friday, October 21, around 10:55 a.m., EMS responded to the accident on the H1 freeway going eastbound.
First responders treated three patients who were involved in the reported two vehicle crash.
One 52 year-old female is in stable condition and a 25 year-old female and 5-year-old boy are in serious condition being treated at the trauma hospital and area hospital.