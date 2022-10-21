HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Tesla went off the side of the freeway and landed in the backyard of a house in Makakilo after a two car crash, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

On Friday, October 21, around 10:55 a.m., EMS responded to the accident on the H1 freeway going eastbound.

Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android to stay informed on the latest news

First responders treated three patients who were involved in the reported two vehicle crash.

(Courtesy: Honolulu Emergency Medical Services)

One 52 year-old female is in stable condition and a 25 year-old female and 5-year-old boy are in serious condition being treated at the trauma hospital and area hospital.