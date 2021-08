HONOLULU (KHON2) — Honolulu police said a 55-year-old man was taken into custody after a barricade situation in Makakilo on Tuesday, Aug. 10.

Police said the suspect was arrested on suspicion of four counts of terroristic threatening and a contempt warrant at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Authorities said that no hostages were involved in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.