Makai lane of Kamehameha highway closed for emergency repairs in Hauula

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) advises motorists that the makai (oceanside) lane of Kamehameha Highway in Hauula north of Pokiwai Bridge will remain closed until further notice as crews work to repair and protect the highway.

Traffic in both directions has been maintained through the area through contraflow since early this morning.

The fallen shoulder in the area and a portion of the lane were reported to HDOT late Friday, Jan. 3.

The fallen area is 12-feet long and the road is 6-feet above the beach. Inspection of the roadway indicates that the shoulder is undercut for approximately 20-feet in both directions.

HDOT repaired a section of the highway south of the currently impacted area in April 2019 at a cost of $85,000.

The area where the April repairs were conducted was between Hulahula Place and Pokiwai Place. Additional coastal highway protections are scheduled for this area.

As the area to be repaired directly connects with a waterway, HDOT has reached out to the regulating agencies and will follow the necessary processes to ensure environmental and cultural resources are protected.

HDOT procured an emergency contractor and an update will be sent out after a site meeting is held today at 12 p.m. Repairs are anticipated to begin Saturday or early Sunday.