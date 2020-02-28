Makai Bar to replace Mai Tai Bar

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The newly named, Makai Bar, Ala Moana Center – formerly known as the Mai Tai Bar, will celebrate its grand opening on Saturday, March 21st.

Opening night will feature Ka’ikena Scanlan, alongside DJ Hapa Boy.

Makai Bar is locally owned and operated by Union Mak, a Hawaii Corporation,doing business in the islands for over 15 years. “We, the Espino family, are very excited to join Ala Moana Center in this new venture and have decided to continue the amazing Island Music scene at the mall, making it stronger and better than ever! Everything will be in place with the same management, same crew, and many of the same beautiful, and now, new Makai Bar Girls!!! (with a few more amazing team members!!) We appreciate and embrace the local lifestyle and want the Makai Bar atop Ala Moana Center, to continue to be thegathering place for good times, great food, and fun memories with family andfriends” says, Director of Marketing Debra Espino.

Union Mak are also Hawaii franchisee owners of IHOP and Applebeesrestaurants statewide.

The first Olive Garden to the Hawaiian Islands is expected to open in summer of 2020.