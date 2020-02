HONOLULU (KHON2)

With Super Bowl falling in the month of February this year, its appropriate to when people of old Hawai’i would play Hawaiian sport games.

The Makahiki season is a time of peace, rest, rejuvenation and play.

This season roughly runs from the months of November to February.

During this time, games and sports were played with friends and family.

To find out more about this season and games played, go to www.uluae.org.