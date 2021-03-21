Makaha residents want portion of Farrington Highway moved inland

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Transportation is scheduled to begin replacing two bridges at Makaha Beach.

The DOT says the bridges are ranked the top two priority bridges in the state that are in need of upgrade or repair.

But nearby residents believe replacing the bridges would be a waste of time and money.

For decades, residents have been wanting that portion of Farrington Highway pushed inland to help prevent the ocean from washing it away.

“They’re talking about fixing the bridges but what we’re concerned about is the road. We have always been concerned that the road is built across the beach and it’s just a bad setup so we’ve always been saying reroute the road,” explained lifelong Makaha resident Brian Keaulana.

Makaha residents say sand dunes used to go all the way back towards the mountains, but much of the sand was taken away to build Waikiki and Ala Moana beaches decades ago. A railroad was put in place to take the sand to Honolulu, and once the railroad was taken out, Farrington Highway went up in its place, splitting Makaha Beach in half.

In 1983, strong waves eroded a portion of Farrington Highway, which caused the DOT and the City and County of Honolulu Department of Parks and Recreation to request a shore protection study from the United States Army Corps of Engineers.

By 1985, the Engineer Corps concluded that Farrington Highway should be realigned further inland and away from the shoreline to protect the highway from future wave damage.

According to a resolution drafted by State Representative Cedric Gates “subsequent to the study and recommendations from the Engineer Corps, the City and County of Honolulu acquired additional park properties mauka of Farrington Highway to expand the beach park and lobbied the State to fund the relocation of the highway further inland, which the State was unable to fund.”

In 1998, the city developed a master plan for Makaha Beach Park that proposed to reroute Farrington Highway further inland and away from the beach. The 1998 plan was never executed due to a lack of funding.

Rep. Gates says he introduced the resolution based on community feedback and concerns.

“Rerouting the highway behind where Farrington Highway currently is, that would open up more park space for residents to use, it would also increase the safety for the pedestrians and beachgoers at Makaha Beach,” Gates said. “The bathrooms and showers are across Farrington Highway which is a busy road and that creates a lot of safety concerns for residents, especially for our keiki who need to go across the street.”

He says he understands the bridges are in need of replacement, but says the current proposal could make the beach worse.

To replace the bridges would require the DOT to create a temporary bypass road. That road would be on the sand and closer to the ocean.

“We know how seasons change, we know how the sand shifts and we know how the weather can be brutal on our community,” said Gates. “So, to have a road potentially going through a beach, we don’t know the repercussions and the risks that are associated with this project, and a lot of these questions haven’t been answered.”

He hopes the city and state can have a discussion with the residents who know the area very well.

“So they’re building the road closer to the ocean, and it’s going to be a two year project, so in that two years we’re going to have heavy flooding, we’re going to have high surf, we’re going to have high tides, we’re going to have high crowds,” explained Keaulana. “I wish they would communicate more with the people down here of what we not just want but what we need.”

Residents say it’s only a matter of time before the ocean washes the highway out.

“We’re making great bridges for one bad road, so that’s the issue,” Keaulana said. “It’s not about the bridges, it’s about the road, and if they build great bridges when are they going to realign the road?”

“We’re already dealing with climate change and if we get a great king tide with high surf, this place is wiped out,” he continued.

In 2016 and 2018, Makaha Beach experienced more erosion.

“Every four or five years we battle the same thing. The ocean is taking away the sand to the point where it’s impacting the highway,” explained Waianae resident Bunky Bakutis.

“If we don’t use common sense, and if the ocean washes the highway out, what are we going to do? You know, we need to do the realignment now. We need to do it before these bridges are built,” he said.

“Take whatever money they have for the bridge. If they can’t put it towards the realignment of the road, then don’t do it,” Keaulana added.

Makaha legend Buffalo Keaulana says he knew the highway needed to be realigned for decades.

“It’s funny because my dad has been talking about this for decades and I’m sad my father will probably never see the road realigned in his lifetime. I hope I will, but if I don’t, my son will. So for us guys it’s our kuleana, our responsibility, to make sure we manage and take care of our area,” Brian Keaulana added.

The DOT says the replacement is needed to ensure the safety of the community and access for residents who live west of the bridge.

The DOT also says they have no plans to fund or realign Farrington Highway.

Gates’ resolution passed the transportation committee and is moving on to the house finance committee.