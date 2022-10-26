MAKAHA (KHON) – Providing opportunities for the community through trade-based education: that’s the mission of the Makaha Learning Center.

The non-profit organization, located at 84-1170 Farrington Highway in Waianae, aims to provide leadership training, outreach programs, and courses that include solar installation, craft worker apprenticeships, and construction.

Though it mostly services the community on Oahu’s west side, President Danielle Irwin says you don’t have to be from Makaha to join the program.

“We try to provide more than that traditional education,” said Irwin.

“Getting credentialed is really important. It’s what employers are looking for. But when they come through our doors, we really try to give them that foundation as well.”

