HONOLULU (KHON2) — While several employers, including the state and county offices, have adopted a vaccine mandate for workers, a recent survey performed by the Chamber of Commerce of Hawaii suggests a majority of local business owners are not planning to do the same.

The organization polled 266 business owners, with 57% firmly saying they will not require workers to get vaccinated.

Legal experts say the vaccine mandates will likely hold up against any possible legal challenges they face.